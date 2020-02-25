UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Launches Over 120 Criminal Cases After Deadly Ethnic Brawl - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:09 PM

Police in Kazakhstan is investigating over 120 criminal cases following massive ethnic clashes earlier this month that resulted in 11 deaths and over 180 people being injured, the country's chief investigator, Sanjar Adilov, said Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Police in Kazakhstan is investigating over 120 criminal cases following massive ethnic clashes earlier this month that resulted in 11 deaths and over 180 people being injured, the country's chief investigator, Sanjar Adilov, said Tuesday.

On the night of February 8, riots broke out in the Korday district of the southern Kazakh province of Jambyl after a road incident turned into a brawl between ethnic Kazakhs and Dungans, a Muslim group of Chinese origin. Nearly 50 people were detained and dozens of private homes and cars were set ablaze and vandalized.

"We are currently investigating more than 120 criminal cases regarding Korday [incidents]," Adilov told reporters.

Adilov added that 11 cases dealt with murder charges.

