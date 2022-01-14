UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Lifts State Of Emergency In More Regions - Presidential Decrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Kazakhstan Lifts State of Emergency in More Regions - Presidential Decrees

Kazakhstan is lifting the state of emergency in Shymkent, East Kazakhstan and Karagandy regions on Friday, according to presidential decrees

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Kazakhstan is lifting the state of emergency in Shymkent, East Kazakhstan and Karagandy regions on Friday, according to presidential decrees.

The state of emergency, initially imposed in all regions until January 19 over mass protests, has been already lifted in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

