Kazakhstan Locks Down Two Largest Cities To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Kazakhstan locks down two largest cities to curb COVID-19 spread



NUR-SULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Kazakhstan on Thursday locked down its capital Nur-Sultan and the biggest city Almaty in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus to other parts of the country.

Authorities asked local residents not to leave their homes unless necessary, warning that those who disobey the quarantine rules would be fined or given a 15-day jail term.

Over 8,000 police and 4,000 national guard servicemen have been deployed in the two cities to guarantee public order and the implementation of quarantine rules, said Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev.

Flights and trains to the two cities, which have a combined population of 2.8 million, will be suspended on March 22, and non-residents will have to leave the cities within three days.

The two cities will be divided into several sectors in order to restrict the movement of people and vehicles.

Other preventive measures include reducing public transport, establishing quarantine zones and checkpoints, and closing all shopping venues except food stores and pharmacies, and instructing restaurants to offer delivery-only services.

The ruling Nur Otan Party has allocated 150 million tenge (340,000 U.S. Dollars) to buy face masks, sanitation products, food and other daily necessities for elderly people who live alone, people with disabilities and families with multiple children.

The Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan also allocated money to purchase face masks and other protective gear for medical workers.

Kazakhstan has reported 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, all of which are in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sunday declared a nationwide state of emergency from March 16 to April 15 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

