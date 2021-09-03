UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Made No Positive Decision On Temporarily Sheltering Afghan Refugees - Tokayev

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:34 PM

Kazakhstan has not made a positive decision on temporarily sheltering Afghan refugees who used to work for the United States, although it has implemented many measures to assist evacuations, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday

"We were concerned over developments in Afghanistan and took timely steps to evacuate our citizens from the country. Our embassy continued to operate, it got in contact with representatives of the Taliban movement [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia] and managed to agree on safety of our diplomats and the embassy.

In addition, at the UN leadership's request, we enabled 237 UN staffers ... to arrive in Kazakhstan ... We provided the airspace and Kazakh airports for arrival and refueling of planes ... As for sheltering Afghan refugees who worked with the US administration for an indefinite period of time, either two months, three months or six months, we did not make a positive decision, as many issues emerged associated with Kazakhstan's sovereignty: people who were due to arrive did not have proper entry visas, and there were also some logistics issues," Tokayev said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

