Kazakhstan Mulling Banning Air Transfer To Belarus For Some States - Authorities

Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kazakhstan Mulling Banning Air Transfer to Belarus for Some States - Authorities

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Kazakhstan authorities are considering a temporary ban on air transfer of some nationals to Belarus due to the migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The issue is being studied together with concerned governmental agencies," Lastayev said.

A representative of Uzbekistan Airways said on Wednesday that Uzbekistan introduced temporary restrictions on air transfers of citizens of Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon and Libya to Belarus. According to the representative, Uzbekistan airlines must temporarily restrict ticketing to the listed states' citizens.

At the same time, Lastayev noted that Kazakhstan hasn't received any requests to introduce the same measures as Uzbekistan.

Hundreds of mostly middle Eastern and African migrants have been amassing at the Belarusian border with Poland for weeks in an attempt to make it into the EU member state.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying that his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

