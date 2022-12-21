UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans To Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga To Germany - Transneft

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Transneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Kazakhstan is currently pumping about 10 million tonnes of oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline system in Russia's Ust-Luga, but has not announced its intention to redirect these volumes to Germany, Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Kazakhstan has oil flowing through the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline via Druzhba to Ust-Luga. Then it is shipped by tankers. But this oil, according to them, they have contracted for next year, and they did not plan to redirect it to Germany, as we understood," Demin said.

