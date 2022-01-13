UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned At Russia-US Security Guarantees Talks - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 05:09 PM

Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Security Guarantees Talks - Ryabkov

The situation in Kazakhstan was not directly mentioned during the security guarantees negotiations between Russia and the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The situation in Kazakhstan was not directly mentioned during the security guarantees negotiations between Russia and the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"During the Geneva (talks) and, as I understand it, Brussels discussions .

.. this plot was not mentioned directly, but ... it was invisibly present in the background," Ryabkov told the RTVI broadcaster.

The US reaction to the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan was "self-revealing" and confirmed Russia's worst assumptions about Washington's intentions in Eurasia, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Brussels Geneva Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

'Really confident' Gauff into semis of Australian ..

'Really confident' Gauff into semis of Australian Open warm-up

25 seconds ago
 Govt committed to facilitate masses at max level u ..

Govt committed to facilitate masses at max level under Ehsaas program: Dr Sania

26 seconds ago
 COVID-19 Cluster Infections Surge in Japan Likely ..

COVID-19 Cluster Infections Surge in Japan Likely Traceable to US Bases - Foreig ..

28 seconds ago
 IIUI: Team of hostel 5 wins hostel employees' cric ..

IIUI: Team of hostel 5 wins hostel employees' cricket tournament

30 seconds ago
 SABS organizes micro thesis display

SABS organizes micro thesis display

4 minutes ago
 China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on ..

China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on Uyghur Issue - Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.