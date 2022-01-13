Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Security Guarantees Talks - Ryabkov

The situation in Kazakhstan was not directly mentioned during the security guarantees negotiations between Russia and the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The situation in Kazakhstan was not directly mentioned during the security guarantees negotiations between Russia and the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"During the Geneva (talks) and, as I understand it, Brussels discussions .

.. this plot was not mentioned directly, but ... it was invisibly present in the background," Ryabkov told the RTVI broadcaster.

The US reaction to the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan was "self-revealing" and confirmed Russia's worst assumptions about Washington's intentions in Eurasia, the diplomat added.