Kazakhstan Not Discussed at Russia-NATO Council Meeting - Grushko

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The issue of Kazakhstan rocked by protests was not on the agenda of the Russia-NATO Council meeting in Brussels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"Not a word," Grushko told reporters following the meeting, when asked a corresponding question.

Protests gripped Kazakhstan in early days of 2022, caused by a twofold hike in gas prices. Unrest later spread to many cities including Almaty, where protesters attacked administrative buildings and seized weapons. In response, the authorities imposed a nationwide state of emergency until 19 January and launched a counter-terrorist operation.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help the country overcome "the terrorist threat," after which, collective peacekeeping forces of the organization were sent to Kazakhstan. On Wednesday, Tokayev said that the pullout of the peacekeeping troops will start on Thursday, adding that thanks to additional forces, Kazakhstan managed "to free Almaty from terrorists."