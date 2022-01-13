UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Not Discussed At Russia-NATO Council Meeting - Grushko

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Kazakhstan Not Discussed at Russia-NATO Council Meeting - Grushko

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The issue of Kazakhstan rocked by protests was not on the agenda of the Russia-NATO Council meeting in Brussels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"Not a word," Grushko told reporters following the meeting, when asked a corresponding question.

Protests gripped Kazakhstan in early days of 2022, caused by a twofold hike in gas prices. Unrest later spread to many cities including Almaty, where protesters attacked administrative buildings and seized weapons. In response, the authorities imposed a nationwide state of emergency until 19 January and launched a counter-terrorist operation.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help the country overcome "the terrorist threat," after which, collective peacekeeping forces of the organization were sent to Kazakhstan. On Wednesday, Tokayev said that the pullout of the peacekeeping troops will start on Thursday, adding that thanks to additional forces, Kazakhstan managed "to free Almaty from terrorists."

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Brussels Almaty Kazakhstan January Gas From

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

1 hour ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

1 hour ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

1 hour ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

1 hour ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.