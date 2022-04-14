UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Not Planning To Review Relations With Russia Within EEU - Economy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Kazakhstan Not Planning to Review Relations With Russia Within EEU - Economy Minister

Nur-Sultan has no intentions of reviewing trade relations with Moscow within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in the wake of anti-Russian sanctions, given that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan's major trade partners, Kazakh National Economy Minsiter Alibek Kuantyrov said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Nur-Sultan has no intentions of reviewing trade relations with Moscow within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in the wake of anti-Russian sanctions, given that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan's major trade partners, Kazakh National Economy Minsiter Alibek Kuantyrov said on Thursday.

"Revisiting our relations with Russia is not anticipated, given that it is one of our key trading partners. In terms of imports, Russia occupies the first place," Kuantyrov said at a briefing, when asked whether Kazakhstan plans to review its trade relations with Russia considering sanctions.

He added though that Kazakhstan as well as any other EEU members has the right to unilaterally impose restrictions on goods in the event a threat to the national market emerges.

Kazakhstan's position on anti-Russian sanctions remains ambivalent. In early April, Kazakh President's Deputy Chief of Staff Timur Suleimenov claimed that Nur-Sultan would abide by Western sanctions imposed on Russia and surely would not serve as a tool for bypassing them. A week later, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said that Kazakhstan does not intend to join sanctions pressure on Russia or take any steps that infringe on partnership between the two states.

