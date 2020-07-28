Kazakhstan Plans to Ease COVID-19 Social Distancing Measures From August 3 - Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) SULTAN, July 28 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh government is planning to ease the country's COVID-19 social distancing measures from August 3 given that the epidemiological situation in the country has stabilized, Health Minister Alexey Tsoy said on Tuesday.

A surge in cases was observed in the Central Asian country at the start of July, which prompted the authorities to reintroduce lockdown measures on July 5. These restrictions were initially intended to last for two weeks but were later extended to August 2.

"The situation with COVID-19 has stabilized at an average of around 1,600 people [new cases] per day. There is also a decrease in the occupancy of hospital beds by 43 percent, including a fall in intensive care bed occupancy by 27 percent. The proportion of people who have recovered has increased to 63 percent," Tsoy said during a government meeting.

Should the reproductive rate, or R number, fall below 1 and bed occupancy remain below 70 percent, the government will consider allowing some non-essential retail and entertainment businesses to reopen, Tsoy said.

The Kazakh government is still advising that 80 percent of government workers and office staff should work remotely, and occupancy on public transport will still be limited to 50 percent. Many hospitality sectors, including food courts, bars, and museums will remain closed for the time being.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh Ministry of Health confirmed 1,526 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's case total to 84,648. The country's death toll has remained level at 585.