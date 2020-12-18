Kazakhstan Plans to Export COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week - President

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) SULTAN, December 18 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan plans to export COVID-19 vaccines, the production of which will begin in the country in the near future, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Askar Mamin launched the construction of a biopharmaceutical vaccine manufacturing plant in the Zhambyl region. The authorities said construction work would be completed by the end of the year.

"In the coming days, next week, we will launch a joint production of vaccines with Russia, both of Russian and Kazakh vaccines, including for export," Tokayev said at an online meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States' leaders.

Tokayev said that providing Kazakh citizens with access to vaccines is the Primary task.

The Kazakh president acknowledged the leading role of Russia in the global response to COVID-19 and registering the first vaccine.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan was developing its own drug for COVID-19, which was showing good results.

Earlier in December, the press service of Tokayev said that the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine would start in Kazakhstan on December 22.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia emerged as a leader in vaccine development, as two of its products, Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, developed by Siberia's research center Vector, are already in the Phase 3 trials. Another vaccine, by the Chumakov research center of the Russian academy of Sciences, will begin Phase 3 trials early in 2021. The clinical trials of the trailblazer Sputnik V vaccine have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent.