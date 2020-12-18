UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Plans To Export COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week - President

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Kazakhstan Plans to Export COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week - President

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) SULTAN, December 18 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan plans to export COVID-19 vaccines, the production of which will begin in the country in the near future, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Askar Mamin launched the construction of a biopharmaceutical vaccine manufacturing plant in the Zhambyl region. The authorities said construction work would be completed by the end of the year.

"In the coming days, next week, we will launch a joint production of vaccines with Russia, both of Russian and Kazakh vaccines, including for export," Tokayev said at an online meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States' leaders.

Tokayev said that providing Kazakh citizens with access to vaccines is the Primary task.

The Kazakh president acknowledged the leading role of Russia in the global response to COVID-19 and registering the first vaccine.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan was developing its own drug for COVID-19, which was showing good results.

Earlier in December, the press service of Tokayev said that the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine would start in Kazakhstan on December 22.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia emerged as a leader in vaccine development, as two of its products, Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, developed by Siberia's research center Vector, are already in the Phase 3 trials. Another vaccine, by the Chumakov research center of the Russian academy of Sciences, will begin Phase 3 trials early in 2021. The clinical trials of the trailblazer Sputnik V vaccine have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Kazakhstan June December

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

39 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

41 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

53 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

1 hour ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.