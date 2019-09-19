Kazakhstan Plans to Fulfill OPEC+ Oil Cut Commitments - Energy Ministry

Kazakhstan plans to fulfill its commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement, the press service of the country's Energy Ministry said Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Kazakhstan plans to fulfill its commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement, the press service of the country's Energy Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry pointed out that Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi suggested recently that the compliance of Kazakhstan and two other countries was of concern.

"Kazakhstan's current commitment on oil output is 1.86 million barrels daily. After the first eight months of 2019, the daily average output was 1.796 million barrels daily, which is 64,000 barrels daily below the commitment. After 15 months (from January 2019 to March 2020) the daily average output is expected to be at 1.85 million barrels per day. Thus, Kazakhstan intends to completely fulfill its commitments under the agreement," the ministry said.