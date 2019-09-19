UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Plans To Fulfill OPEC+ Oil Cut Commitments - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

Kazakhstan Plans to Fulfill OPEC+ Oil Cut Commitments - Energy Ministry

Kazakhstan plans to fulfill its commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement, the press service of the country's Energy Ministry said Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Kazakhstan plans to fulfill its commitments under the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement, the press service of the country's Energy Ministry said Thursday.

The ministry pointed out that Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi suggested recently that the compliance of Kazakhstan and two other countries was of concern.

"Kazakhstan's current commitment on oil output is 1.86 million barrels daily. After the first eight months of 2019, the daily average output was 1.796 million barrels daily, which is 64,000 barrels daily below the commitment. After 15 months (from January 2019 to March 2020) the daily average output is expected to be at 1.85 million barrels per day. Thus, Kazakhstan intends to completely fulfill its commitments under the agreement," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Oil Kazakhstan January March September 2019 2020 From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Ban on loose, smuggled cigarettes being flouted in ..

3 minutes ago

UAE provides urgent aid to survivors of Houthis ar ..

20 minutes ago

Dengue emergency declared in 6 hospitals of Rawalp ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish students to join global climate movement

3 minutes ago

Dengue fumigation drive completes in all jails acr ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey rescues 39 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.