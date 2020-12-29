UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Plans To Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine For Internal Needs Only - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Kazakhstan Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine for Internal Needs Only - Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) SULTAN, December 29 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan plans to produce the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine for domestic needs and there are no plans for its exports, a spokesperson for the medical and pharmaceutical control committee of the republic's health ministry told Sputnik.

On December 21, the production of Sputnik V started at Karagandy pharmaceutical complex in central Kazakhstan. Prior to that, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that his country planned to export a COVID-19 vaccine, without clarifying if he meant Sputnik V or QazCovid-in, developed in Kazakhstan.

"We are currently working on the issue of the joint production of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus at the facilities of the domestic Karagandy pharmaceutical complex.

The project will be financed by producers themselves. The planned production of the Sputnik V vaccine is envisaged for vaccination in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the export of the Sputnik V vaccine was not considered," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, the presidential press service said that the mass vaccination of Kazakh residents will start in March. High-risk groups, including doctors, teachers and law enforcement agents, will be the first to have access to the vaccine. Meanwhile, phase 3 clinical trials of QazCovid-in are expected to last until the end of April. The country is currently building a biopharmaceutical plant for the production of vaccines, which is set to open in March. The production capacity will be 60 million doses per year.

