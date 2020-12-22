NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) SULTAN, December 22 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan plans to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 before February 12, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday, following the launch of the vaccine production at a Karagandy-based pharmaceutical center.

On Monday, a validation batch of the vaccine was produced at the Karagandy pharmaceutical complex. It will be submitted for verification to Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the vaccine. Kazakh authorities previously said that mass vaccination with the Russian vaccine will start in February.

"From December 24, 2020 to January 21, 2021, the vaccine will undergo quality control of the pilot series at the Gamaleya research center, and in case of the successful verification, from January 26 to February 11, 2021, it is planned to register the drug in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

Kazakhstan plans to produce 80,000 doses of Sputnik V in February and 150,000 doses in March. Starting from April, it plans to produce 600,000 doses per month. According to the Health Ministry, at least 6 million doses of the vaccine are necessary to immunize 20 percent of the population and up to 20 million doses are needed to vaccinate 50 percent, given that each person needs to shots.

Russia has been among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development with two of its products, Sputnik V, created by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, by the Siberian research center Vector, already in the Phase 3 trials.