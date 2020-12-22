UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Plans To Register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Before February 12

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Kazakhstan Plans to Register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Before February 12

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) SULTAN, December 22 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan plans to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 before February 12, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday, following the launch of the vaccine production at a Karagandy-based pharmaceutical center.

On Monday, a validation batch of the vaccine was produced at the Karagandy pharmaceutical complex. It will be submitted for verification to Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the vaccine. Kazakh authorities previously said that mass vaccination with the Russian vaccine will start in February.

"From December 24, 2020 to January 21, 2021, the vaccine will undergo quality control of the pilot series at the Gamaleya research center, and in case of the successful verification, from January 26 to February 11, 2021, it is planned to register the drug in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

Kazakhstan plans to produce 80,000 doses of Sputnik V in February and 150,000 doses in March. Starting from April, it plans to produce 600,000 doses per month. According to the Health Ministry, at least 6 million doses of the vaccine are necessary to immunize 20 percent of the population and up to 20 million doses are needed to vaccinate 50 percent, given that each person needs to shots.

Russia has been among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development with two of its products, Sputnik V, created by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, by the Siberian research center Vector, already in the Phase 3 trials.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kazakhstan January February March April December 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

1 minute ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s Instagram Photo Contest an ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority participates in conf ..

31 minutes ago

UK govt borrowing soars further on virus spending

18 minutes ago

Russia Carried Out 5 Successful Missile Launches W ..

18 minutes ago

Registrations open for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.