Kazakhstan Plans to Resume Flights Via Airport of Aktau Starting From January 8

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is going to resume flights via the international airport of Aktau starting from Saturday, a correspondent of Sputnik Kazakhstan reported, citing the authorities of the Mangystau Region.

The flights, which were suspended earlier this week because of the civil unrest, will be resumed starting from 04:00 GMT.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began earlier in the week as residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. The protests then spread to other cities, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting and vandalism.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.