Kazakhstan President Tokayev Elected Chairman of Ruling Nur Otan Party - Press Service

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Kazakhstan ruling party Nur Otan at an extraordinary congress has elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the party's chairman, presidential press service said on Friday.

"By the decision of the extraordinary XXI congress of the party, the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was unanimously elected chairman of Nur Otan," press service said on Twitter.

Tokayev's candidacy for the post was proposed by former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"The first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested that the head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev be elected chairman of the Nur Otan party," the statement added.