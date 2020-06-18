UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Promises To Compensate For May's Undercompliance With OPEC+ Deal In Aug-Sep

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Kazakhstan complied with OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production by 71 percent in May, but will compensate for it in August and September, the country's energy ministry said following a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on Thursday.

Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaev participated in the meeting from Kazakhstan, it said.

"Nurlan Nogaev noted that in May the fulfillment of Kazakhstan's obligations under the OPEC+ agreement amounted to 71 percent. The total overproduction in the first 12 days of May amounted to 3.13 million barrels and is associated with the sector's inertia. It will be offset by an additional reduction in August and September," the ministry said.

The minister also stressed that Kazakhstan positively evaluates the OPEC+ agreement and its impact on the oil industry.

