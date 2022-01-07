Kazakhstan Protests Began Peacefully Before Armed 'Bandits' Took lead - Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Protests in Kazakhstan were peaceful at first before "bandits and terrorists" wielding arms took lead and turned them awry, the presidential administration said on Friday.

"At first, the protests were peaceful.

.. But later, voices of peaceful protesters drowned in calls of provocateurs for violence... Bandits and armed terrorists led the crowd," the first deputy chief of the presidential administration, Dauren Abayev, told the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster.