Kazakhstan Provides Transit Corridor For Afghan Female Judges - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kazakhstan Provides Transit Corridor for Afghan Female Judges - Foreign Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Kazakhstan has decided to provide a humanitarian transit corridor for Afghan female judges, lawmakers and their family members via Almaty to third countries, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Based on Kazakhstan's commitment to its international humanitarian obligations, the Head of State has decided to provide a transit corridor for Afghan female judges and members of parliament and their families. The transit was carried out in cooperation with international non-governmental organizations through the airport of Almaty for further flight to third countries," the ministry said in a statement.

World

