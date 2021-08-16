UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Puts Military On High Alert Over Situation In Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Kazakhstan Puts Military on High Alert Over Situation in Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Kazakhstan has taken steps to increase readiness of its armed forces due to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Kazakhstan has taken steps to increase readiness of its armed forces due to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said Monday.

"In light of the deterioration of the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the armed forces have taken measures to strengthen vigilance. First of all, this affects the units of special operations forces, frontline and transport aviation, and air defense," the ministry said in a statement.

Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev instructed the military to monitor and analyze the situation in the region, as well as maintain round-the-clock alert, the statement said.

"We need to constantly evaluate the emerging risks and choose what is most relevant for us at the moment, where to apply our main efforts," the minister was quoted as saying.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

