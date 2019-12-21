UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Ratifies Agreement On Military Cooperation With Turkey - Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:32 PM

Kazakhstan Ratifies Agreement on Military Cooperation With Turkey - Presidential Office

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on military cooperation," the presidential press service said on Saturday.

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on military cooperation," the presidential press service said on Saturday.

The agreement aims at developing long-term military cooperation based on principles of equality and mutual benefits and was signed in September 2018 in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.

"Bilateral cooperation based on principles of equality and mutual benefits includes such aspects of military cooperation as peacekeeping operations.

military training, joint drill exercises, defense industry, military scientific and technical research," the country's parliament said in a statement.

The agreement is expected to expand Kazakhstan's opportunities in the field and have a positive impact on the further development of military cooperation between the two countries.

Before the new agreement, military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey was based on two agreements, one on cooperation in the area of military education, and another on cooperation in the area of military science, technology and education, signed in 1993 and 1994 respectively.

Related Topics

Technology Education Turkey Parliament Ankara Kazakhstan September 2018 Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha to get engaged tomor ..

16 minutes ago

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

45 minutes ago

Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commenc ..

48 minutes ago

The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

56 minutes ago

AS World Group announced as Expo 2020 &#039;Author ..

1 hour ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says to Work With Partners to Com ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.