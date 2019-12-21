Kazakhstan Ratifies Agreement on Military Cooperation With Turkey - Presidential Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on military cooperation," the presidential press service said on Saturday.

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on military cooperation," the presidential press service said on Saturday.

The agreement aims at developing long-term military cooperation based on principles of equality and mutual benefits and was signed in September 2018 in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.

"Bilateral cooperation based on principles of equality and mutual benefits includes such aspects of military cooperation as peacekeeping operations.

military training, joint drill exercises, defense industry, military scientific and technical research," the country's parliament said in a statement.

The agreement is expected to expand Kazakhstan's opportunities in the field and have a positive impact on the further development of military cooperation between the two countries.

Before the new agreement, military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey was based on two agreements, one on cooperation in the area of military education, and another on cooperation in the area of military science, technology and education, signed in 1993 and 1994 respectively.