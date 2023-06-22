Open Menu

Kazakhstan Ready To Eye Possible Resuming Of Astana Meetings On Syria - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Kazakhstan Ready to Eye Possible Resuming of Astana Meetings on Syria - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Kazakhstan is ready to consider the possibility of resuming meetings on Syria in Astana as a gesture of goodwill, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh suggested that the 20th round of the Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format.

Kazakhstan's proposal can be partially explained by "the return of Syria to the Arab family," the senior diplomat added.

"At the same time, if the participants of the International Meetings on Syria in the Astana format express a collective request to continue negotiations in Astana, Kazakhstan is ready to consider the possibility of resuming the process as a gesture of goodwill, taking into account the progress of negotiations at other platforms and the situation in Syria in general," the ministry said in a statement.

