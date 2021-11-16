UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Ready To Hold Talks On Syria In Nur-Sultan In Late December - Foreign Minister

Kazakhstan Ready to Hold Talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan in Late December - Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) SULTAN, November 16 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is ready to hold the next round of the Astana talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan after December 20, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

"We have confirmed our readiness to host (the talks), to hold them after December 20. We have received an official note from the Russian side, now we are waiting for other sides to confirm," Tleuberdi told reporters.

