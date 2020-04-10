Kazakhstan Ready to Join Possible New OPEC+ Deal, Agreement Not Reached Yet - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Kazakhstan is ready to join a possible new OPEC+ output cut deal, which has not been reached yet, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaev said on Friday, following the 11-hour talks.

On Thursday-early Friday, the OPEC+ countries failed to reach consensus on a new deal, according to the Kazakh minister.

"We hope that the upcoming talks will bring positive results. The current imbalance of the global oil market demonstrates that the efforts of only OPEC+ nations will not be enough, and the situation requires the participation of all market actors. In turn, we understand the importance of the current agenda and ready to take part in the joint oil output reduction," Nogaev said, as quoted by the Kazakh Energy Ministry.