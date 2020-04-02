UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Ready To Organize Next Round Of Syria Talks - Presidential Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:04 PM

Kazakhstan Ready to Organize Next Round of Syria Talks - Presidential Press Service

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has confirmed to European Council President Charles Michel the country's readiness to organize the next round of the talks on the Syrian crisis settlement, Tokayev's press service said on Thursday.

According to the press service, Tokayev and Michel focused on the regional and the global agenda during their phone conversation. Michel asked Tokayev about the prospects for the intra-Syrian talks within the Astana format.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has confirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to provide a venue for the next round of negotiations, which complement the Geneva process on the Syrian peaceful settlement," Tokayev's press service said in a statement.

