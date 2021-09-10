UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Ready To Set Up Hub In Almaty To Store, Send Aid To Afghanistan - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Kazakhstan is ready to establish an alternative humanitarian hub in the city of Almaty to store and distribute aid to Afghanistan, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Magzhan Ilyassov, said in a Security Council meeting.

"We consider that it is necessary to establish an alternative regional hub for storing and distributing international humanitarian aid to Afghanistan," Ilyassov said on Thursday. "In that respect, given that... it takes less than two hours to fly from Almaty to Afghanistan, given the infrastructure and logistical possibilities, we're ready to engage with the UN on establishing an alternative humanitarian hub in Almaty to efficiently deliver this aid."

