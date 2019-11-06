Kazakhstan Received No Request for Hosting Meeting on Syria in November - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) SULTAN, November 6 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan has not received a request for holding meeting on Syrian settlement in November so far, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Wednesday.

"The meeting was initially supposed to be held in late [November]. We even discussed two dates, but Geneva currently hosts active negotiations ... therefore [the date of the next meeting] will be most likely discussed later. They have not submitted a request for November so far," the minister told reporters.

In October, Tileuberdi said that plans to hold another meeting on the Syrian settlement in the Astana format were on the table, noting that the meeting was initially supposed to be held in late October but may be postponed to November.

Last week, the Syrian Constitutional Committee had its opening session in Geneva. The body is tasked with amending the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, where an armed conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Since the first meeting in the Astana format in January 2017, multiple rounds of negotiations have been held in the Kazakh capital, subsequently renamed from Astana to Nur-Sultan. Since the launch of the Astana format, Syria has been almost completely cleared of terrorists, and a political process has been launched, along with refugee return and infrastructure restoration.