UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Received No Request For Hosting Meeting On Syria In November - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Kazakhstan Received No Request for Hosting Meeting on Syria in November - Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) SULTAN, November 6 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan has not received a request for holding meeting on Syrian settlement in November so far, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Wednesday.

"The meeting was initially supposed to be held in late [November]. We even discussed two dates, but Geneva currently hosts active negotiations ... therefore [the date of the next meeting] will be most likely discussed later. They have not submitted a request for November so far," the minister told reporters.

In October, Tileuberdi said that plans to hold another meeting on the Syrian settlement in the Astana format were on the table, noting that the meeting was initially supposed to be held in late October but may be postponed to November.

Last week, the Syrian Constitutional Committee had its opening session in Geneva. The body is tasked with amending the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, where an armed conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Since the first meeting in the Astana format in January 2017, multiple rounds of negotiations have been held in the Kazakh capital, subsequently renamed from Astana to Nur-Sultan. Since the launch of the Astana format, Syria has been almost completely cleared of terrorists, and a political process has been launched, along with refugee return and infrastructure restoration.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Turkey Civil Society Astana Geneva January May October November 2017 From Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 November 2019

41 minutes ago

UAE Press: ADNOC’s drive ensures stable economy

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

11 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.