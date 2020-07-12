Kazakhstan Records Almost 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases Over Day - Interdepartmental Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY/BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Kazakhstan has recorded 1,798 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 58,253, the interdepartmental commission on coronavirus reported on Sunday.

Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that as of July 6 the country had registered 264 deaths from COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in Kazakhstan is updated weekly. The number of recovered patients surpasses 33,800.

"A total of 1,798 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, of which 737 were symptomatic carriers, 1,061 were asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, a further 719 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Sunday.

"As of July 12, 2020, there were 719 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the republic, 500 of them were in Bishkek," the response center said.

Additionally, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose by seven over the past day to 132. Kyrgyzstan's case total now stands at 10,629.

The response center also said that 41 people have died over the previous day from community-acquired pneumonia. In total, 423 people have lost their lives due to this illness since March.