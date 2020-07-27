Kazakhstan Records Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,402 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 83,122 the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Monday.

On Sunday, the daily increase was 1,494.

"We have registered 1,402 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 813 people with symptoms and 589 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan is 610.

The plurality of newly detected cases was registered in Almaty (221), and Nur-Sultan (292).