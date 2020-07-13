UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Records Over 1,600 COVID-19 Cases In Past Day - Interdepartmental Commission

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Kazakhstan has reported 1,646 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 59,899, the interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported about 1,798 new infections, and the total death toll of 375.

The number of recovered patients surpasses 33,800.

"A total of 1,646 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, of which 689 were symptomatic carriers, 957 were asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

Kazakhstan declared July 13 as the day of national mourning for the country's citizens died from COVID-19.

