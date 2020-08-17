Kazakhstan Records Over 300 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) SULTAN, August 17 (Sputnik) - Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 337 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 103,033, the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Monday.

On Sunday, the daily increase was 409.

"We have registered 337 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 165 people with symptoms and 172 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The country has also recorded 18,465 pneumonia cases similar to COVID-19 as well as 216 related fatalities.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan is 1,397.