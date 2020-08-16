UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Records Over 400 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) SULTAN, August 16 (Sputnik) - Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 409 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 102,696, the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the daily increase was 439.

"We have registered 409 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 196 people with symptoms and 213 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan is 1,337.

More Stories From World

