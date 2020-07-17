UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Records Threefold Increase In Pneumonia Cases In 2020 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Kazakhstan Records Threefold Increase in Pneumonia Cases in 2020 - Health Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Almost 234,200 people in Kazakhstan have been diagnosed with various types of pneumonia from January 1 to July 15, which is more than a threefold increase compared to the same period in 2019, Health Minister Alexey Tsoy said on Friday.

Last night, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government to clarify the morbidity statistics, including the pneumonia-related ones, saying that data must be available to the public, no matter how dismal they are.

"From January 1 to July 15 of the current year, we have registered 234,187 cases of pneumonia. Compared to a similar period last year [70,926 cases], the number of recorded disease cases has increased by 3.

3 times," Tsoy said.

He also added that starting August 1, the country will add pneumonia cases with coronavirus-like symptoms to the data for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases will be consolidated with the pneumonia cases with negative PCR test results, but showing clinical and epidemiological symptoms of COVID-19. Thanks to the accumulated clinical experience, we note a similarity in the way these diseases proceed and the need to employ similar methods in their treatment," Tsoy said.

Kazakhstan has confirmed a total of 66,895 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 396.

