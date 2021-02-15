Kazakhstan Registers Home-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Company

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Kazakhstan has registered the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 that is produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex, the enterprise announced on Monday.

"The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex has completed the procedure to register the Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) vaccine against the coronavirus infection on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the pharmaceutical company said in a press release.

On February 13, an expert organization of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare issued a report confirming vaccine safety and efficiency. After that, an application to obtain a registration certificate was submitted to the health ministry's committee for pharmaceutical control.

On February 1, Kazakhstan started vaccinating citizens against the coronavirus with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Meanwhile, domestic production with the use of Russian components was launched at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex. Around 90,000 doses of the vaccine produced there are set to be distributed across all Kazakhstan's regions by the end of the month.

Apart from that, Kazakhstan's QazCovid-in vaccine, which is currently going through phase three clinical trials, is expected to join the vaccination campaign in the second quarter of the year. While high-risk groups are currently prioritized, free vaccination is expected to be available for all the citizens in April-May, according to the health ministry's estimates.