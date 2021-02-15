UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Registers Home-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Company

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Kazakhstan Registers Home-Produced Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Company

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Kazakhstan has registered the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 that is produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex, the enterprise announced on Monday.

"The Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex has completed the procedure to register the Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) vaccine against the coronavirus infection on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the pharmaceutical company said in a press release.

On February 13, an expert organization of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare issued a report confirming vaccine safety and efficiency. After that, an application to obtain a registration certificate was submitted to the health ministry's committee for pharmaceutical control.

On February 1, Kazakhstan started vaccinating citizens against the coronavirus with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Meanwhile, domestic production with the use of Russian components was launched at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex. Around 90,000 doses of the vaccine produced there are set to be distributed across all Kazakhstan's regions by the end of the month.

Apart from that, Kazakhstan's QazCovid-in vaccine, which is currently going through phase three clinical trials, is expected to join the vaccination campaign in the second quarter of the year. While high-risk groups are currently prioritized, free vaccination is expected to be available for all the citizens in April-May, according to the health ministry's estimates.

Related Topics

Russia Company Enterprise Kazakhstan February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 February 2021

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.