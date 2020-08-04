Kazakhstan Registers More Than 1,100 Coronavirus Cases in Past Day - Commission

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Kazakhstan has registered 1,158 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case tally to 93,820, the interdepartmental commission reported Tuesday.

The number of recoveries has topped 65,100.

"A total of 1,158 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, of which 603 are symptomatic carriers, 555 asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

The largest number of new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan (220), Almaty (178) and the East Kazakhstan Region (124).

The death toll stands at 1,091, according to the republic's Health Ministry.