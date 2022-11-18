Kazakhstan Registers No Cases of Foreign Interference in Election Preparations - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Azamat Sergazin told Sputnik on Friday that there had not been any known efforts by foreign entities to influence the country's election preparation.

An early presidential election will take place in Kazakhstan on November 20. Six people are registered as presidential candidates, including the incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The election will be the first since 33 amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan were approved in a referendum in March. The amendments were introduced after mass protests in January caused by a twofold increase in gas prices. The new constitution includes greater role of parliament, while former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev was relieved of all his powers.

Many experts perceive the early elections as Tokayev's attempt to consolidate the country after January riots and receive carte blanche for a new term.