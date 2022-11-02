ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Kazakhstan has not registered any interference during preparation for the presidential election due to be held on November 20, Nurlybek Jenisbekuly, the deputy chairman of the information committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development, said on Wednesday.

"As of today, according to the information that I have, there are no such interventions," the official said while answering question at a CIS media forum organized by the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

On Monday, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov said that almost 12 million Kazakh citizens have the right to vote in the early presidential election scheduled for late November.

The country's Central Election Commission registered six presidential candidates, including the current head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev, whose presidential term was scheduled to expire in 2024, proposed holding an early presidential election after the parliament introduced changes to the country's constitution in September.