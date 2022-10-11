UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Registers One Female Candidate For Presidential Race

Published October 11, 2022

Kazakhstan Registers One Female Candidate for Presidential Race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Kazakh civil activist Karakat Abden has been cleared to proceed to collecting voter signatures in order to register as a candidate in the snap presidential election, the central election commission said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, eight people have applied to the Kazakh election commission to be registered as candidates, including incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Abden is the only female among them.

"Establish that candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karakat Abden meets the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Act of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated September 28, 1995 'On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan,'" the commission said in a statement.

Abden will now receive signature sheets from the central election commission to collect signatures in support of her campaign. Under Kazakh law, a candidate must collect at least 118,273 valid signatures of voters in order to register as a presidential candidate before October 21.

The 48-year-old is a public figure, a member of the national commission on women's affairs, family and demographic policy under the president of Kazakhstan, an adviser to the mayor of Astana on social issues, and has previously worked as a deputy of the capital's parliament.

The election is scheduled for November 20.

A candidate for the Kazakh presidency must be a Kazakh-born citizen of at least 40 years of age, who has been living in the country for the past 15 years. They must be fluent in the Kazakh language and have a university degree, as well as work experience in public service or in elected positions.

The incumbent Kazakh president, whose term was scheduled to expire in 2024, proposed holding an early presidential election after the parliament introduced changes to the country's constitution last month.

