Kazakhstan Registers Over 180 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Related Deaths Over Past 24 Hours

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have recorded 184 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 104,902, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Tuesday.

"There are 184 new registered cases of the coronavirus infection, including 112 people with symptoms and 72 without symptoms," the commission said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has increased by 11 to 1,534 people, while more than 93,000 people have recovered.

A day earlier, Kazakhstan reported 175 new coronavirus cases and 13 fatalities.