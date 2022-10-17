UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Registers Third Candidate In Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Kazakhstan Registers Third Candidate in Presidential Election

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Kazakhstan on Monday registered Zhiguli Dairabayev, a member of the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party and representative of the Atameken national chamber of entrepreneurs, as the third candidate to run in the snap presidential election, Nurlan Abdirov, the chairman of the Kazakh central election commission (CEC), said.

"All the documents... have been received on time. Thus, all the procedures necessary for registering the candidate for Kazakh president have been observed," Abdirov said at a CEC meeting/

The commission proceeded to formally register Dairabayev as a candidate.

CEC member Assylbek Smagulov said that according to the protocols of local election commissions, Dairabayev's proxies have collected signatures of 125,081 citizens in support of the candidate, with 122,246 of the signatures verified and 119,975 recognized as reliable.

Earlier in October, the Kazakh election commission also registered incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and female civil activist Karakat Abden as candidates in the snap presidential election scheduled for November 20.

A candidate for the Kazakh presidency must be a Kazakh-born citizen aged at least 40, who has been living in the country for the past 15 years. They must be fluent in the Kazakh language and have a university degree, as well as work experience in public service or in elected positions.

Tokayev, whose presidential term was scheduled to expire in 2024, proposed holding an early presidential election after the parliament introduced changes to the country's constitution last month.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Kazakhstan Chamber October November All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

27 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

1 hour ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.