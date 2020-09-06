UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Reports 76 New Coronavirus Cases, Nine Deaths in One Day

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) SULTAN, September 6 (Sputnik) - Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 76 new coronavirus cases over the past day, which took the cumulative toll to 106,301 cases, the country's responsible interdepartmental commission said on Sunday.

"We have registered 76 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 45 people with symptoms and 31 without symptoms," the commission said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased by nine from the day before to a total of 1,627, according to the situation report.

Recoveries count more than 99,000 people, according to the commission.

Kazakh health authorities are also keeping track of pneumonia cases with coronavirus-like symptoms ” the number of those has now reached 27,623, including 313 fatalities.

