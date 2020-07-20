Kazakhstan Reports Almost 1,500 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,499 new coronavirus cases over the past day, which signifies a slight drop from the past week's dynamics, the country's responsible interdepartmental commission said on Monday.

Over the past week, the number of daily detected new cases was in the 1,700-1,800 range, dropping slightly to 1,636 on Sunday.

"We have registered 1,499 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 793 people with symptoms and 706 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The plurality of newly detected cases were registered in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan (226), the largest city of Almaty (221) and in the central region of Karaganda (148).

According to the update, the cumulative toll of cases in Kazakhstan has now grown to 71,838. This includes 464 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 43,000 recoveries.