UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Reports Almost 1,500 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Kazakhstan Reports Almost 1,500 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,499 new coronavirus cases over the past day, which signifies a slight drop from the past week's dynamics, the country's responsible interdepartmental commission said on Monday.

Over the past week, the number of daily detected new cases was in the 1,700-1,800 range, dropping slightly to 1,636 on Sunday.

"We have registered 1,499 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 793 people with symptoms and 706 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The plurality of newly detected cases were registered in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan (226), the largest city of Almaty (221) and in the central region of Karaganda (148).

According to the update, the cumulative toll of cases in Kazakhstan has now grown to 71,838. This includes 464 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 43,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Almaty Kazakhstan Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Colombian President on Na ..

42 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait Emir on successful ..

42 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Press: Hope is the UAE’s contribution to the ..

1 hour ago

Saudi King admitted to hospital

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 July 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.