Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:20 AM

Kazakhstan Reports Nearly 1,700 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,685 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 75,153 the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Wednesday.

Over the past week, the number of daily detected new cases was in the 1,600-1,800 range, dropping slightly to 1,499 on Monday.

"We have registered 1,685 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 942 people with symptoms and 743 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has reached 610.

The plurality of newly detected cases were registered in Almaty (241), East Kazakhstan Region (238) and Nur-Sultan (213).

