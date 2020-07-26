Kazakhstan Reports Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,494 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 75,153 the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Sunday.

Over the week, the number of daily detected new cases was in the 1,600-1,800 range.

"We have registered 1,494 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 856 people with symptoms and 638 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan is 610.

The plurality of newly detected cases were registered in Almaty (173), and Nur-Sultan (284).