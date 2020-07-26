UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Reports Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

Kazakhstan Reports Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,494 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 75,153 the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Sunday.

Over the week, the number of daily detected new cases was in the 1,600-1,800 range.

"We have registered 1,494 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 856 people with symptoms and 638 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan is 610.

The plurality of newly detected cases were registered in Almaty (173), and Nur-Sultan (284).

Related Topics

Almaty Kazakhstan Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

10 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

11 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

9 hours ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

9 hours ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

9 hours ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.