Kazakhstan Reports Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,630 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 73,468, the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Tuesday.

Over the past week, the number of daily detected new cases was in the 1,600-1,800 range, dropping slightly to 1,499 on Monday.

"We have registered 1,630 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 885 people with symptoms and 745 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has reached 585.

The plurality of newly detected cases were registered in Almaty (251), Nur-Sultan (248) and in the central region of Karaganda (168).