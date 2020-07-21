UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Reports Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Kazakhstan Reports Over 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,630 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 73,468, the country's interdepartmental commission on coronavirus said on Tuesday.

Over the past week, the number of daily detected new cases was in the 1,600-1,800 range, dropping slightly to 1,499 on Monday.

"We have registered 1,630 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 885 people with symptoms and 745 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has reached 585.

The plurality of newly detected cases were registered in Almaty (251), Nur-Sultan (248) and in the central region of Karaganda (168).

Related Topics

Almaty Kazakhstan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

8 hours ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

8 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

10 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

7 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.