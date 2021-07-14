Kazakhstan Reports Record Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) More than 4,300 new coronavirus cases and 53 related deaths were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, which is the highest numbers for both metrics since the start of the pandemic, the Kazakh COVID-19 task force said on Wednesday.

"In the past day, 4,375 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan though positive PCR tests," the news release read.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has now reached 466,792, while the death toll has reached 4,769, including 53 lethal cases registered over the past day.

Total recoveries exceed 418,000 people.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has been steadily on the rise over the past week, with the bar keeping above 3,000 since Saturday. On Tuesday, 3,693 new cases were recorded and 35 people died.

Kazakhstan's vaccination campaign uses Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's Sinovac. So far, over 4.6 million people have received at least one dose and over 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated.