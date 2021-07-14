UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Kazakhstan Reports Record Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) More than 4,300 new coronavirus cases and 53 related deaths were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, which is the highest numbers for both metrics since the start of the pandemic, the Kazakh COVID-19 task force said on Wednesday.

"In the past day, 4,375 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan though positive PCR tests," the news release read.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has now reached 466,792, while the death toll has reached 4,769, including 53 lethal cases registered over the past day.

Total recoveries exceed 418,000 people.

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has been steadily on the rise over the past week, with the bar keeping above 3,000 since Saturday. On Tuesday, 3,693 new cases were recorded and 35 people died.

Kazakhstan's vaccination campaign uses Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's Sinovac. So far, over 4.6 million people have received at least one dose and over 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Russia China Died Kazakhstan Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

21 minutes ago

Local Press: Hospitality leads UAE’s economic re ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

11 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.