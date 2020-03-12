Kazakhstan Reschedules KADEX-2020 Arms Expo For Next Year - Industry Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:38 PM
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Kazakhstan is postponing International Exhibition of Arms and Technologies KADEX-2020 until the next year amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Industry said Thursday.
"Because of the growing outbreak of coronavirus [disease] COVID-19 and a corresponding decision of the prime minister of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development announces rescheduling International Exhibition of Arms and Technologies KADEX-2020 for June 10-13, 2021," the ministry said.