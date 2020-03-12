UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Reschedules KADEX-2020 Arms Expo For Next Year - Industry Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Kazakhstan Reschedules KADEX-2020 Arms Expo for Next Year - Industry Ministry

Kazakhstan is postponing International Exhibition of Arms and Technologies KADEX-2020 until the next year amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Industry said Thursday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Kazakhstan is postponing International Exhibition of Arms and Technologies KADEX-2020 until the next year amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease, the Ministry of Industry said Thursday.

"Because of the growing outbreak of coronavirus [disease] COVID-19 and a corresponding decision of the prime minister of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development announces rescheduling International Exhibition of Arms and Technologies KADEX-2020 for June 10-13, 2021," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kazakhstan June Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mainly cold, rainy weather prevailed in Balochista ..

2 minutes ago

Congress Confirms Capitol Closed to Public Until A ..

2 minutes ago

ECC fixes minimum support price for wheat at Rs 1, ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases plans to condu ..

3 minutes ago

Pandemic exposes 'digital divide' as schools, work ..

8 minutes ago

Task force to decide reopening of educational inst ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.