Kazakhstan, Russia Conduct Joint Air Defense Drills - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Russia and Kazakhstan have completed the Regional Security 2022 joint command staff exercises, Yuri Grekhov, the deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said on Wednesday

SHYMKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Russia and Kazakhstan have completed the Regional Security 2022 joint command staff exercises, Yuri Grekhov, the deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said on Wednesday.

The countries practiced the unified regional air defense system, according to Grekhov.

"The main goals and objectives of the joint exercise are ...

working out the issues of interaction in the preparation and conduct of combat operations by troops (forces) of the unified regional air defense system of Kazakhstan and Russia in the Central Asia collective security region, as well as the study of problematic issues of the joint use of troops," Grekhov said.

Other objectives include improvement of the combat composition of the troops and the search for ways to increase the effectiveness of their use.

The next such exercise is planned to be held in 2024, Grekhov added.

