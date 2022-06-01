Kazakhstan, Russia Negotiating EAEU Ban on Grain Exports - Trade Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) SULTAN, June 1 (Sputnik) - Nur-Sultan and Moscow are negotiating Russia's proposal that all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) impose restrictions on grain exports to foreign markets against the backdrop of Western sanctions, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov said on Wednesday.

In March, Russia banned grain exports to the EAEU until June 30. Russian newspaper Kommersant reported in May that Moscow wants EAEU countries to introduce quotas and duties on grain exports, fearing re-export of Russian grain to foreign markets, but Kazakhstan, which is interested in developing supplies abroad, is opposing the proposal. The position of Nur-Sultan may force Moscow to extend its temporary ban on grain exports in the regional free trade market.

"Negotiations are ongoing, we, certainly, understand the situation in Russia and reasons behind the decisions to ban the export of grain and sugar.

Especially within the Eurasian Economic Union, we, certainly, always take this issue extremely negatively, since we stand for freedom of movement," Sultanov said at a press conference.

According to the Kazakh trade minister, the parties are jointly calculating the trade balance, various indicative figures, stocks for imports and exports of grain, sugar and other socially sensitive products.

World leaders and international organizations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains and derailed crops production in one of the largest gain producing regions in the world.