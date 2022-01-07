UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Says 26 'armed Criminals' Killed In Unrest

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 11:45 AM

Moscow, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's interior ministry said Friday that 26 "armed criminals" had been killed and 18 wounded after days of unrest.

It said in a statement that all of Kazakhstan's regions had been "freed and taken under increased protection", with 70 checkpoints set up around the country.

